Malawi: Parliament Adjourns San Dire Amid Division in Opposition Benches

Parliament on Wednesday adjourned san dire after passing the K1.3 trillion national budget and passing some bills, among other business.

The seating was characterised by, among other things, infighting in the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) benches and high absenteeism among legislators.

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda said that the government side was concerned with divisions in the opposition benches.

According to Chimwendo Banda, it is worrying to see the opposition being divided after being on that side for only two years.

On the arrest of journalist Gregory Gondwe, Chimwendo Banda said government will go to the root of the matter and that it is the wish of the Tonse Administration to see journalists working freely in Malawi.

He has dismissed assertions that the Tonse Alliance administration is nepotistic.

He said the Tonse Alliance-led administration does not employ parastatal heads along tribal lines.

Chimwendo Banda has cited 10 parastatal heads who he says have been recruited from various districts from across the country.

He has cited Lilongwe Water Board CEO, Silli Mbewe, who comes from Mangochi, Gaming Board CEO, Rachel Mijiga from Mangochi and Tobacco Commission CEO, Joseph Chidanti Malunga, from Nsanje.

He also bemoaned high absenteeism and late coming of MPs in the House in the current meeting.

On development projects, Chimwendo Banda has hailed President Lazarus Chakwera for making sure that the Marka-Bangula railway project is implemented.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Chimwendo Banda, once completed, the project will help reduce the country's cost of imports and exports.

Leader of Opposition in parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa said he was shocked to hear about the arrest of journalist Gondwe despite the existence of freedom of the press in the country.

According to Nankhumwa, the police should concentrate on addressing the deteriorating security situation in the country rather than arresting journalists

Nankhumwa also said the cost of living among Malawians continues to be unbearable.

The leader of opposition says despite the removal of value added tax on cooking oil, the price of the commodity continues to rise.

He said prices of other commodities such as bread also continue to rise.

He said it is the expectation of the opposition that the Minister of Finance will rise up to the occasion and stop the sharp rise in commodities.

Nankhumwa has also expressed concern over the failure by MPs to ask real questions towards the national budget.