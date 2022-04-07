Kenya: Safaricom Ranked as the Top Company in Kenya

Nairobi — Safaricom has emerged as the top company in Kenya in the just-released LinkedIn 2022 Top Companies ranking.

The 2022 LinkedIn Top Companies list in Kenya is the first annual ranking of the 25 best workplaces for talent to grow their careers.

It utilizes research around what it means to build a great career and is matched to unique LinkedIn data on elements of career progression in a company.

"Our ambition as a company is to become the number one employer in Kenya. We do this by providing our employees the opportunities and platforms to upskill themselves, while also creating a workplace that is inclusive and conducive for all," said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

This year's ranking draws from seven pillars including the ability to advance career wise, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background of employees.

The data tracks attrition over the past year, as well as the percentage of employees that stay at the company for at least three years.

The variety of educational attainment among employees, from no degree to PhD level, also reflect a company's commitment to recruiting a wide range of professionals. Gender diversity is also a key component that is tracked as part of the ranking.

Safaricom has put in place extensive employee value propositions including talent and career development programs, provision of facilities such as mother's rooms, creches, gyms and prayer rooms, as well as a hybrid working environment.

In January this year, Safaricom was certified as a Top Employer in Kenya and Africa by the Top Employers Institute, a global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices.

Safaricom was also recently feted at the Zero Project Award, which recognizes innovative practices and policies aimed at driving inclusion for people with disabilities.