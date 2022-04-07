Liberia: Woman Busted for Impersonating a Red Cross Sales Agent

Liberia National Red Cross Society has busted a woman identified as Amie Norman involved in the sale of Chinese herbal drugs, impersonating as Sales Agent for the LNRC.

The Communications Manager for the Liberia National Red Cross Society Oniel Besmant, says Suspect Amie Norman, a resident of Doe Community on Bushrod Island, is an unlicensed drug seller carrying fake LNRCS identification.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with this newspaper on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the office of the Liberia National Red Cross Society on Lynch Street, Mr. Bestman said Madam Amie Norman is selling assorted drugs in a black bag that she claims to treat infection, pain, sexual weakness and other health complications.

He says this is a crime punishable by law and anyone caught should be prosecuted.

The Red Cross communication boss strongly warns all those involved in such criminal business to desist immediately or risk prosecution when caught.

Mr. Bestman clarifies that the LNRCS is not involved in the sale of drugs in buckets or in black bags in the streets or in communities, saying "While we support the health and well-being of people and communities, we deliver better clinical services only at our clinic on Lynch Street, where we have professional nurses, PA, midwives, and other trained health workers who carry out proper screening and laboratory examination before diagnosis and prescription are made. And our medications are provided directly from our clinic's pharmacy to our patients."

He warns the public against buying drugs from black baggers in the streets and in communities, posing as sales agents of the Red Cross.

Bestman maintains that they are not involved in such an illegal business that Amie Norman and people like her are trading in the name of the Red Cross.

He encourages the public to report to the Police any black baggers or local drug sellers claiming to be sales agents for the Liberia National Red Cross Society.