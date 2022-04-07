Kenya: DPP Haji Denies Favoritism Claims in Recent Recruitment

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has denied claims of favorism during the recent recruitment exercise.

His sentiments come after an activist filed a petition seeking to stop the Office of the Director Public Prosecutions from conducting interviews for the position, over alleged favoritism.

The interviews are scheduled to be conducted between April 25 and 28.

The petitioner Memba Ocharo argued that Haji shortlisted candidates from his ethnic and religious group, hence violating the constitution.

A statement from the ODPP however dismissed the claims, saying the recruitment process was within the law and that only qualified candidates were shortlisted.

"The ODPP would like to clarify that the recruitment and selection process does not consider religion as a requirement," stated Lilian Obuo Chief of Staff-ODPP.

The ODPP further explained that some positions, including those of Senior Principal Finance Officer, Principal Administrative Officer, Principal Accountant and Senior Supply Chain Management Officer, attracted a large number of applicants, and they gave a special consideration to persons who are currently least represented at the ODPP.

Obuo stated that the ODPP's objective is to ensure that they recruit, retain, and develop diverse talent from each of Kenya's 47 Counties, including marginalized communities, with a variety of backgrounds, skills, and capabilities.

"A large number of applicants met the minimum requirements, therefore a special consideration was given to applicants from marginalized areas and persons with disabilities," she stated.