Liberia: Freeport to Go 24 Hours

7 April 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Jonathan Browne

The Liberian Maritime Commission has signed the facilitation of the International Maritime Traffic Agreement for 24 hours operations at the Freeport of Monrovia.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Maritime Commissioner General Lenn Eugene Nagba says the facilitation is the first step to improving operations at the Port, adding that this will ensure that the Freeport of Monrovia operates 24 hours rather than the usual 12 hours.

Commissioner Nagbe reveals that following several meetings with the Managing Director of the National Port Authority Bill Tweahway and authorities of APM Terminal, plans are afoot to drag the entire Freeport to ensure easy entry for vessels.

He also says the facilitation will lead to reduction in costs for goods and services, and eventually boost revenue generation.

Earlier, NPA Managing Director Bill Tweahway thanked the Liberia Maritime Commission for the step taken, which he notes will contribute significantly to the country's economy.

However, Mr. Tweahway urged workers at the Port especially boarders to serve as security and ensure regulations are observed.

The facilitation convention was adopted on April 9, 1965, and entered into force on March 5, 1967, aimed at preventing unnecessary delays in Maritime Traffic, aiding cooperation between governments and reducing number of declarations, among others.

