Liberia: Court Dismisses Human Trafficking Charges Against Qnet Limited

The Seventh Judicial Circuit Court in Grand Gedeh County, has dismissed all charges of trafficking in persons (TIP), theft of property and forgery brought against Qnet Limited (Qnet) without prejudice, due to the lack of evidence to connect the organization to the allegations.

The court presided over by Judge George S. Wiles, Jr., made the decision during a sitting in its February Term, A.D. 2022 on Thursday, 24 March 2022.

A joint investigation conducted by the Liberia National Police (LNP) and Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Grand Gedeh County Detachment, confirmed that there was no probable cause or any evidence connecting Qnet to any allegations of TIP.

The matter was instead against some individuals, most of whom were Guineans and allegedly registered as independent representatives (IRs) or distributors of Qnet.

These individuals were duly charged for alleged TIP offenses and subsequently indicted by the Grand Jury for Grand Gedeh County, in their own names or personal capacities.

Accordingly, they purported to be registered IRs or distributors of Qnet to misuse the Qnet name for their personal benefit and gain, which in turn led to Qnet being unduly indicted on certain allegations.

In dismissing the charges against Qnet, Judge Wiles ruled among other things that "there is nothing in the record or said by the opposing party [the State] to prove that Qnet is connected to the crimes allegedly committed."

Qnet is an e-commerce and direct selling company offering a wide range of products via its registered IRs or distributors who are paid commissions only upon the sale and purchase of a QNet product.

IRs undertake Qnet's Policies and Procedures which govern their ethical and professional behavior in marketing Qnet products in accordance with its business policies.

All IRs in Liberia are subjected to a rigorous and intensive screening and certification process.

Qnet, through its Sub-Saharan Legal Department, pledges its support to the Department of Prosecution of the Ministry of Justice in prosecuting any crimes.