Kenya: Cracks Emerge in Azimio-One Kenya Coalition as Mutua's Maendeleo Chap Chap Weighs Options

Nairobi — Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua says the Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) Party is weighing its options after they were not included in the cooperation agreement of the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party.

Speaking on Citizen Television, Mutua said MCC and seven other parties feel sidelined and claimed that there is a plot to shortchange the fringe parties in the coalition.

“Our plan was to consolidate as many votes for Raila Odinga and especially for us in Ukambani, we thought the three of us governors who were supporting Raila Odinga, if we add Kalonzo Musyoka, it would be good for us because victory is what matters. We left it at that,” Mutua said.

“The following day, my secretary general called and wanted to see the rest of the document because I did not sign as the Party Leader, only the Party Secretaries signed, and the document has not been forthcoming. We have been asking for that document to see it and up to now we have not seen it.”

The Machakos Governor further pointed out that 8 political parties which have now formed Mwanzo Mpya Caucus were not aware of the plans to form the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Coalition and threatened that if their grievances are not listened to, they will exit.

“There is also an option of joining Kenya Kwanza, I saw a missed call from Deputy President William Ruto and his people have for the last few weeks been calling me including my friend Senator Cherargei. He called me last night because he is seeing an opportunity, he says come let us work together. There is also the option of renewing my own presidential bid,” said Mutua.

On Wednesday, Mutua shared a statement signed by seven other political parties under Azimio La Umoja Movement raising a raft of grievances.

Some of the issues raised included the secretary surrounding the change of name for the Azimio Coalition party to Azimio-One Kenya with three anchor parties.

The Mutua-led caucus said it only learnt of the developments through media reports on media outlets. They also said concerns over the crafting of Azimio coalition agreements, an exercise the party noted was shrouded in secrecy.

The parties demanded for consensus on all decisions within the movement, all nominations, who will deputize Raila Odinga in the presidential race.

Disgruntled parties include, Narc led by Kitui governor Charity Ngilu, Chama Cha Uzalendo, Muungano of Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, Kenya Reform Party and Maendeleo Democratic Party.

Others are Democratic Action Party of Kenya and PPT.