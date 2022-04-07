Namibia: Self-Confessed Rapist to Be Tried in June

7 April 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The Windhoek High Court is set to hear what transpired when a local resident allegedly abducted, kidnapped and raped a five-year-old minor girl.

Yesterday, Judge Naomi Shivute informed Jeremia van Wyk (53) the court has reserved 7 to 17 June to hear his trial.

The court remanded him in police custody until his trial date.

Van Wyk, who previously served time in prison for rape and murder, went back to prison after he was arrested on 1 August 2019 after he was found in the company of a minor girl, who was reported missing from school.

The girl's picture went viral that day on social media with a short description that she was missing.

Police reports at the time indicated a member of the public recognised the minor and reported it to the police.

While making his first appearance in the Katutura Magistrate's Court, gave a detailed account of the events that transpired that day.

He confessed he picked up the little girl from her school in the area of Khomasdal, Windhoek.

They allegedly walked from the victim's school to Katutura, where he sexually violated the minor.

Van Wyk gave graphic and descriptive details of what he had done to the minor.

Following the sexual violation, he went to drink with his friends while in the company of the victim.

He confessed to having been highly intoxicated from the drugs and alcohol during the ordeal.

He further testified he only realised what he had done after the effects of the drugs and alcohol started to wear off.

He is now facing charges of rape and abduction with an alternative charge of kidnapping for the incident.

For his trial, Van Wyk will be represented by Joseph Andreas, with Felicitas Sikerete prosecuting for the state.

