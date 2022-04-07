Namibia: Ovaharero Chieftaincy Dispute Unravels

The battle of who to succeed the late paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro and take over the reins as the next leader of the Ovaherero traditional authority has led to more fights that have spilled over to the High Court.

In an urgent application, Mutjinde Katjiua, who claims to be the rightful chosen paramount chief of the OTA, is seeking an interdict against the OTA chairperson of the chiefs council Vipuira Kapuuo from hosting a chiefs council meeting scheduled for 7 to 8 April at Ovitoto in the Otjozondjupa region.

This meeting is expected to identify those willing to compete for the paramount chieftainship.

He further wants Kapuuo to be interdicted from interfering with OTA's bank account and or diverting funds from the urban and rural development ministry meant for the OTA.

According to him, Kapuuo has since opened a bank account under the name "OTA Office of the Chairperson", despite the OTA already having an existing bank account under its name.

"The first respondent (Kapuuo) has directed the second respondent (minister of urban and rural development) to irregularly transfer the allocated funds of the second applicant (OTA) to himself, under the guise of the office of the chairperson," stated Katjiua, adding Kapuuo's actions amount to fraud.

According to Katjiua, Kapuuo who has since assumed the role of the acting paramount chief, cannot claim the title as he rejected to accept the role during a vote on 27 June 2021 during a council meeting.

Thus, a vote was passed that the transitional committee, which was created after the passing of Rukoro, will assume the role and responsibilities of acting paramount chief for the interim period, which Kapuuo rejected and voted against himself.

Katjiua added with everything that have transpired, coupled with Kapuuo's review application in the High Court, Kapuuo has caused "confusion and division" amongst the Ovaherero people and the national leadership of the country.

He further stated Kapuuo has no right to act unilaterally and needs to consult.

In response, Kapuuo said Katjiua is not the rightful OTA ruler and has no legal standing to bring forth an application and represent the OTA.

Kapuuo is adamant that in terms of Ovaherero customary law, tradition, and protocol, the chairperson of the chiefs council becomes the acting paramount chief of the Ovaherero traditional community upon the death or incapacitation of a paramount chief.

He claims that Katjiua who allegedly holds the title of the OTA secretary general has no authority to stop him from calling a council meeting, because it is within his rights and responsibilities as chairperson of the chiefs council.

Kapuuo also argued the chiefs council meeting is long overdue, as no gatherings have been carried out for the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He said the meeting is vital to the Ovaherero traditional community so the chiefs council may report back to the community.

"It is necessary because of the current dispute over leadership of the Ovaherero traditional community, and it would also be used to commemorate the battle of Okandjira," explained Kapuuo.

On the funds allocated to the OTA from the government and the OTA bank account, Kapuuo said the money is paid into a Community Trust Fund.

He explained that the newly opened account is meant to safeguard OTA after the funds were diverted to a company headed by Katjiua in 2021.

The funds have since allegedly been recalled by the government due to the chieftaincy dispute.

Recently, the minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni impounded a vehicle assigned to the paramount chief, citing that there is currently no designated chief for OTA.

The hearing will resume today before judge Herman Oosthuizen.