Tanzania: Revolution in Health Sector ... Lifesaving App Delights Samia

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has expressed her government's commitment to continue improving health services in the country, and tasked regional authorities to support implementation of a system aimed at saving lives of pregnant women and children.

Dubbed M-MAMA an emergency Transport System in Tanzania, it helps pregnant women to get transport and receive emergency care.

In the course, she applauded Vodacom in collaboration with Pathfinder for coming up with the application which has shown great success in the pilot project.

Speaking during the launch of the programme here yesterday, President Samia ordered Regional Commissioners to ensure that they allocate funds to support the implementation of the scheme, which aims at saving lives of pregnant women and their newborns.

"This programme has been implemented as a pilot and it has proved success in saving lives ... it provides reliable transport to help pregnant women to have urgent emergency care... I direct all RCs to make sure that they support its implementation in their respective areas," she said.

The Head of State also directed Regional Administration and Local Government and Ministry of Health to make sure that the programme is sustainable, simple and reflect the intended objective, especially as they collaborate with Vodacom and other stakeholders.

She said during the implementation of the programme as a pilot project in 2013, the M-MAMA app managed to save lives of 12,000 expectant mothers and newborns, who needed emergency services by connecting them with nearby ambulances and rush to the health faculties.

President Sami noted that after being tested in Sengerema and Shinyanga distracts, the programme is now going to be implemented in 14 regions to reach more than 1 million women and ensure that it is sustainable.

The President said in the digital era, there is no room for a country to prosper economically and in social service delivery without the application of the information and communication technology.

"For effective and efficiency service delivery, we must embrace digital technology and such innovations are what we should advocate for under the Public, Private Partnership (PPP)" she insisted.

She further, noted that, following the success in the pilot project other countries have showed interest to adopt it, stressing that equally respective authorities domestically should make sure that it is effectively implemented in the country.

Equally, President Samia directed the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology to prepare a law which will protect people's information as they use M- MAMA app to access services.

"Since this system will deal people's private information, I direct the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology to fast-track a bill that will ensure privacy and confidentiality of people's details since the M-MAMA is data driven and evidence based," she said.

Elaborating, the Head of State noted the government is also set to support the execution of the programme by providing ambulances in every ward, where so far some 233 ambulances will be distributed soon and additional 25 known to be advanced ambulances and 242-vehicles for coordination will be incorporated in the scheme.

Moreover, she added, since road infrastructures have been a challenge especially in rural areas , the government will continue to increase the budget for Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) to enable expectant mothers and other patients reach health facilities with ease.