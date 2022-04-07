Tanzania: State Allays Fear of Impending Fuel Shortage

THE government has allayed fears of an impending fuel shortage in the country, assuring that there are enough petroleum products.

Minister for Energy January Makamba told a press conference in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday that there are other consignments of fuel that are coming to the country.

He said, right now, there is a total of 119 million litres of petrol that will last for 27 days, 116 million litres of diesel for 19 days and 6.8 million litres of kerosene for 198 days.

The minister also said, there are 12 million litres of jet oil that will last for 35 days.

"By having this, we have surpassed the target that requires the country to have a fuel stock that will last for 15 days," said the minister.

Mr Makamba went on to explain that there are also some ships that have already arrived in the country, and continuing to offload their fuel consignments.

"Upon completion, the country's fuel stock will increase simultaneously," he said in a meeting that was also attended by the Tanzania Association of Oil Marketing Companies (TAOMAC).

According to him, upon completion of offloading fuel consignments, the country will have a petrol reserve for 37 days, and diesel for 33 days.

To ensure sustainable fuel accessibility, the minister said Tanzania has already ordered fuel consignment for May and June, while it is assessing the fuel needs for July.

Mr Makamba also clarified on the new fuel price that has seen an increase of 321/- (per a litre of petrol), 289/- (per litre of diesel while the price of kerosene has gone up by 474/- a litre.

He said the price hike is a result of increased demand for fuel in the world market.

"This has been attributed to the war between Russia and Ukraine, since Russia is one of the largest producers of oil, and it has been sanctioned to trade abroad, and as a result increased demand," clarified the minister.

He noted that since Russia is one of the top producers of fuel behind the US, then its absence in the world oil market will have a huge impact on price to the countries importing the consignment.

"Despite the adjustment, Tanzania has remained one of the countries with affordable fuel prices compared to other neighboring countries," noted the minister.

He also said the government will continue taking different measures to ensure fuel is available in the country and at an affordable price.

In the coming budget, we shall elaborate plans that will be taken to ensure sufficient fuel stock in the country," added Mr Makamba.

For his part the TAOMAC Chairperson Mr Orlando Da Costa assured their dedications to ensure the country isn't landing into fuel crisis.

"Over 90 per cent of fuel in the country is being imported by our members, so we assure that there will be no fuel crisis in Tanzania any time soon," he reassured.

Tanzania Association of Oil Marketing Companies is an organization, which was established on 23 March 2000 under the Societies Act, CAP 337. TAOMAC strives to promote a sustainable and competitive downstream petroleum sector, where all oil marketing companies (OMCs) conduct ethically and fairly