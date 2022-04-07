Tanzania: President Samia, Mwinyi Joins Wananchi to Remember Revolutionist Karume

7 April 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The United Republic of Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Zanzibar's President and chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Mwinyi have joined religious cleric and ordinary wananchi at Kisiwandui special prayer 'khitma' in memory of Zanzibar's founding President, Abeid Amani Karume.

The prayer is also attended by different top government leaders including, but not limited to, Vice President Dr Philip Mpango, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and CCM Vice Chairman (Mainland) Abdulrahman Kinana.

Mzee Karume was assassinated 50 years ago at the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)'s head office located at Kisiwandui in the Isles, where the 'khitma' is being held.

Every 7th April, Tanzania remembers Sheikh Karume who agreed with his counterpart from Mainland, Julius Nyerere to merge the two parts to form the United Republic of Tanzania.

