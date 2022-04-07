Tanzania: PM Office Pushes for NDP Execution

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday tabled his office's budget estimates for the 2022/2023 fiscal year, outlining several priorities, including focusing on the implementation of the second National Development Plan (NDP II) to improve Tanzanian's wellbeing.

He says that the plan will help Tanzanians improve their wellbeing by boosting Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and controlling the inflation rate.

Presenting the budget estimates, Mr Majaliwa urged the National Assembly to approve 148.89bn/- for the Office of Prime Minister, out of which 101.7bn/- is for recurrent and 47.5bn/- for development expenditure.

The premier also requested Members of Parliaments to approve 132.7bn/- for the Parliament office, 127.3bn/- being for the recurrent budget and 5.4bn/- for development expenditure.

He said that in the next year's budget plan, the government will focus on the implementation of the NDP 2022/2023, which is the second in the implementation of the third National Five Year Development Plan (FYDP III; 2021/22 - 2025/26).

"Coordinating the implementation of national policies to adopt economic and social development, disaster management, and strengthening the performance of the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) are among the priority areas," he said.

He added, "Other priorities include coordinating government actions in parliament as well as monitoring, evaluating and coordinating government activity management."

Mr Majaliwa further said in 2022/2023, his office will continue to strengthen the coordination of government activities to increase productivity and efficiency in the use of financial resources.

He also stated that government will continue to review the National Investment Promotion Policy of 1996 in the coming fiscal year to align it with the current investment climate, particularly the NDP's priorities.

In addition, he said that the government will procure five new ferries in the fiscal year 2022/2023 to provide services in Kisorya - Rugezi, Ijinga - Kahangala, Bwiro - Bukondo, Nyakarilo - Kome, Nyamisati - Mafia, and the new Magogoni - Kigamboni ferry, as well as continue construction and rehabilitation of essential transportation infrastructure.

Mr Majaliwa said apart from that, the government will continue to complete the construction of various court buildings including the Mwanza Integrated Justice Centre (IJC), Songwe Resident Magistrate's Court, and eight District Courts of Kilindi, Sikonge, Same, Tandahimba, Mwanga, Ngara, Namtumbo and Nanyumbu.

The Premier said in the same fiscal year, the government will also complete the construction of the six Primary Courts of Mlimba and Mang'ula (Morogoro), Kabanga (Ngara), Kimbe (Kilindi), Chanika (Ilala) and Nyakibimbili (Bukoba) and a project to renovate and expand the Tabora High Court and the Resident Magistrate Court in Moshi.

"In 2022/2023, the government will continue to encourage investment in the construction of local fertilizer factories, encourage existing industries to increase production, increase the use of locally produced fertilisers and the use of alternative fertilizers," he said

He added, "Also, the government will continue to work with the private sector in producing, importing and distributing inputs to farmers in the country,"

He also outlined various achievements recorded by the sixth phase government in this financial year, citing employment, economic growth, economic empowerment, defence and security, judiciary, international relations, production sector and others.

Premier Majaliwa stated that the government took deliberate steps in 2021/2022, particularly the implementation of various projects and industrial construction, in line with strengthening the private sector to increase employment opportunities and skills for Tanzanians, and that as a result of these efforts, 584,333 jobs were created.

He further said as of February 2022, the government has successfully attracted investment and registered a total of 294 investment projects worth 8.04 billion US dollars which is equivalent to 18.58tri/- compared to 1 billion US dollars in 2020/2021. The projects are expected to generate approximately 62,301 jobs.