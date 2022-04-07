Uganda: Itel, MTN Launch P17 Series Smartphone

itel and MTN Uganda have jointly launched the itel P17 series following the recently launched partnership between the two companies.

The itel P17 and P17 Pro are the latest addition to the itel range of smartphones. Both phones have an impressive 5.5" screen and a long-lasting battery, whose single charge can last up to 3 days. The itel P17 which comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM retails at Shs 235,000 while the P17 Pro which features 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM will roll out into the market soon.

Based on the ongoing partnership between MTN Uganda and itel, MTN will provide a free 3GB monthly data bundle for the P17 devices which will latch onto the MTN network, for three months.

In addition to the 3GB, all devices will enjoy 100% data bonus on every data bundle purchased for the first 3 months on the MTN network. The same offer applies to the rest of the itel devices currently on the market.

While speaking at the itel P17 launch press conference held at the MTN headquarters in Kampala, Thurraya Nakayima, itel Uganda's executive trainer said that the partnership has enhanced the value of itel's smartphones by making access to the internet more affordable and exciting.

"The itel P17 and P17 Pro are designed with close attention to our consumers' needs. These phones, equipped with very durable battery lives, impressive features and attractive data offers from our partner will surely be appreciated by any consumer out there who needs a great smartphone at a friendly price." said Thurraya.

Somdev Sen, MTN Uganda's chief marketing officer noted that this partnership further demonstrates MTN's commitment to championing digital inclusion.

"Our partnership with itel is showing great results. We recently launched the itel A58 which is doing well on the market and today, we are unveiling two more series of the itel P17. With such a diversity of itel smartphones on the market, we believe there is something for everyone. And what is even better is that all these itel devices come with attractive MTN data offers that enable customers to do more with their itel smartphones," Somdev said.

itel, a leading mobile phone brand committed to providing budget-friendly yet high-quality entry-level devices partnered with Uganda's telecom giant, MTN, early this year in February to accelerate smartphone penetration. In this strategic partnership, itel provides affordable smartphones while MTN avails its best-in-class internet data offers with a common goal of bringing more Ugandans online.

This is but one of the many customer-centred device partnerships that MTN has undertaken to enable smartphone penetration and digital inclusion with a vision of delivering a bold new digital world to all its customers.

This is a sponsored article