Tanzania: Current Affairs Corner - President Samia's First Year in Office

IN last week's article, we were discussing President Samia Suluhu Hassan's "management of the political landscape". In today's presentation, we will continue with that topic, by looking at her handling of the opposition parties' seemingly perpetual "demand for a new Constitution".

I have used here the word "perpetual" deliberately, in view of the long story behind this particular demand by opposition political parties; which actually dates back to the period immediately following the re-introduction of political pluralism in our country, in 1992.

Their initial expressed argument for a "new constitution"; was basically that the current constitution "was full of patches, and only caters for the interests of the ruling party"; and their demand was for the government to convene "An all-party constitutional conference, which would determine the contents of such constitution".

The government rejected this demand, on the ground that such a conference, consisting only of persons nominated for that purpose, would in fact have no mandate for carrying out such a constitutional task.

This firm stand by the government was presumably based on the long-established tradition of consulting the people themselves directly in order to obtain their views, through Presidential commissions appointed by the President for that specific purpose.

Defining the constitution A country's constitution is defined as "the basic fundamental law of the country, which lays down its Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Institutions. It also describes the functions of each of those institutions, provides for the distribution of powers among them, and the relations between them". Most constitutions of the countries of the world, including that of the United Republic of Tanzania, are based on this definition.

Such constitutions also invariably make provision for their amendments whenever the need arises, generally as a result of changes which normally occur, from time to time, in the country's socio - political landscape.

The legal concepts of 'constitution-making' and 'constitutional amendment'. There are two recognized ways of making desirable changes to the constitution, which are practiced in all democratic jurisdictions worldwide. One is the making of an entirely new Constitution; and the other is the making of amendments to the existing constitution.

The first option is normally utilized only in certain specified situations which, basically, are the following:-

(i) when there is a change of sovereignty; such as when a country becomes independent from colonial domination.

This is exactly what happened when Tanganyika became a Republic in 1962.

(ii) where there is a merger of sovereignty; such as happened in 1964, when Tanganyika and Zanzibar agreed to form a Union of the two previously independent states; thus merging the two separate sovereignties to form a single sovereignty.

(iii) Where the previous constitution was abrogated by a dictatorial regime; such as happened in Uganda in 1979, after the overthrow of Iddi Amin Dada from power.

(iv) Where there is need to replace a totally unacceptable constitution; such as happened in South Africa, after the overthrow of the obnoxious apartheid regime. However, in the absence of any such occurrence, the normal practice has been to introduce the necessary changes through amendments to the existing constitution.; without enacting a totally new constitution.

The history of constitution - making in Tanzania provides examples of both options having been taken. There have been circumstances when "new" constitutions were enacted; and other circumstances when amendments to the existing constitution were considered adequate for achieving the desired objective.

For example, a completely "new" constitution was enacted when our country became a 'Republic' in 1962. This was done in order to signify the occurrence of a fundamental change of sovereignty, from the 'dominion" status which had been imposed on our country at the time of independence in 1961.

It became necessary again to enact a "new" (interim) constitution in 1965, in order to accommodate the merger of sovereignty resulting from the formation of the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

But our country's history also provides examples of when the option of amending the existing constitution was considered adequate for achieving the desired objective; such as happened when the country re-introduced the multi-party political dispensation in 1992. And even the methodology used for conducting these operations, of enacting a new constitution or amending the existing constitution; is distinctly different.

Whereas the making of a new constitution requires the setting up of a constituent Assembly for that purpose; amending the existing constitution is simply carried out by Parliament, in accordance with is normal legislative procedures and processes. Enacting a new constitution by a 'Constituent Assembly' is intended to serve two purposes.

One, is to signify the special sanctity of the constitution; and two, is to remove the requirement of having to obtain the assent of the Head of State for it become valid law, which is mandatory in the case of all other 'ordinary laws' of the land .

The reason for the demands for a 'new constitution' Because the function of amending the existing constitution is vested upon the country's Parliament; the initial reason advanced by the opposition parties' for demanding "new" constitution, was in order to avoid Parliament; because , they said, "Parliament was dominated by CCM members, who constituted 80% of the total membership".

Hence, they so claimed, "Parliament would only give effect to the wishes of their party, and ignore the views of the opposition parties". But such reasoning was fatally flawed, for two reasons: One, avoiding Parliament in such an exercise, would clearly be unconstitutional; because the powers of amending the constitution are vested only in Parliament by article 98 of the Constitution of the United Republic, And two, the claim that "parliament is dominated by CCM members, is tantamount to challenging the 'sovereignty of the people', who elected those members in unchallenged free and fair elections. Democracy also demands that "the manifest will of the people must be respected".

And that was the "manifest will of the people " who voted in the 1995 general election.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan's approach With regard to the 'perpetual' Opposition parties' demands for a "new constitution"; President Samia disclosed her approach in handling this matter, at a public function on Monday, 21st March, 2022; when she was receiving the Report of a special task force (which she had formed earlier, to coordinate stakeholders' views on how best to operate the multi-party democracy model); at which she made the said the following (as quoted by the DAILY NEWS of Tuesday, 22nd March, 2022) : "Rewriting the constitution is a long-term process. In the meantime, we should work on the reforms proposed by the taskforce.

After that we will see, whether there is a need for writing a new constitution; or just to amend the existing constitution in order to incorporate the desired reforms therein."

This was, conceptually, absolutely brilliant! For, she presented, in very simple terms, a clear expose of the two principal ingredients of the 'constitutional change' processes; which are:-

(a) that the making of a totally new constitution, is a long process, (and is also subject to fulfilling the conditions enumerated above); and

(b) that there is the alternative route of just introducing "incremental changes" to the existing constitution, by making appropriate amendments thereto. (which is the option that has been adopted by a large number of countries worldwide).

Furthermore, there is another important conceptual point which should also be noted, which is the need to recognize, and fully appreciate; namely the fact that the constitution is both a political document, as well as a legal document.

This concept is elaborated in paragraphs below. The constitution as a political instrument The country's constitution is conceptually regarded as a political instrument, for the good reason that this document is what specifically guides the country's ruling class in their management of their peoples' affairs, and their general wellbeing.

That, indeed, is why the courts of competent jurisdiction are empowered, where applicable, to declare an action taken by such ruling class, to "unconstitutional", and therefore, of no legal effect. And this is also the reason why, the views of the people of the relevant jurisdiction, must always be sought, and duly incorporated, in any proposed 'new constitution' that is being made.

And that is also what explains why the constitution - makers in Tanzania have always observed that functional rule, or requirement; by involving the people in the process of making new constitutions; with one inevitable exception, that of making of the 'Tanganyika Independence constitution' of 1961, which was, in fact, 'made in England' by the outgoing colonial Administration, and was therefore crafted strictly in accordance with British constitutional principles and traditions; which explains the initial imposition of the "Dominion" status on our country.

However, all the subsequent "home - made" new constitutions, starting with the Tanganyika Republican Constitution of 1962; have always adhered to the principle of having first to seek, and obtain, and to incorporate, the peoples' views in all such new constitutions.

In that particular case, the government first prepared a document which was titled "Proposals of the Tanganyika government for a Republic" (Government Paper no.1 of 1962); in which the proposed contents of the new Republican constitution were clearly stated.

The said document was then widely circulated throughout the country, and members of the public were invited to submit their views and comments thereon.

There is evidence to show that some of the views which were submitted by the people, were indeed incorporated in the "Bill to declare the Constitution of the Republic of Tanganyika"; which was adopted by the Constituent Assembly; and became the Tanganyika Republican constitution of 1962.

Such evidence is to be found in the speech by the Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly, Rashid Kawawa; when he was introducing that particular Bill for consideration by the National Assembly; in which he disclosed that "the Government Paper had actually suggested only the making of amendments to the existing constitution; but we have thought it best to make a completely new constitution, in order to mark such a fundamental change.

The abolition of the power to prorogue the National Assembly, is a departure from the Government Paper, which we have accepted in order to emphasize the sovereignty of Parliament". But because the Constitution is, basically, a legal document; its making has certain inherent characteristics; particularly regarding "what goes into the constitution'; or the nature of its contents.

Thus, for example, the contents of a constitution must be limited to providing only for the basics of the country's governance, the details of which have to be provided for in other ordinary laws of the land.

Hence, in the light of this factual information, plus the fact that the existing Constitution of the United Republic has shown the flexibility of being able to accommodate some 'high - value' amendments, such as the transition to multi-party politics in 1992; it is my submission that any 'reasonable man' (as defined by High Court judges), would readily agree that any new socio - political requirements can similarly be accommodated in the existing constitution, simply by introducing the necessary amendments thereto.

And this appears to be President Samia's preferred approach; which I personally fully, and wholeheartedly, support. Thus, in the light of the background information presented herein; is there really sufficient justification for enacting a new constitution'?

