Tanzania: Nimr, Aga Khan Partnership to Boost Health Research

Medical Research (NIMR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aga Khan Health Services in Tanzania (AKHST) to collaborate in health research and information sharing.

The MoU which was signed in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday opened a new beginning in health research chapter by supporting programmes which are being executed by both institutions with the aim of improving treatment and medication in Tanzania.

"This includes research in academic and clinical areas by designing agenda through committees to be composed by both parties to participate in operation research. "NIMR will also develop capacity through training Aga Khan University (AKU) and AKHST staff on how to conduct clinical trials.

NIMR will also support AKU postgraduate medical students on how to conduct clinical trials," said Prof Yunus Mgaya, NIMR Director General. He added that the MoU also grants NIMR access to modern diagnostic facilities available at the Aga Khan University which will include both laboratory and Radiology services for research purposes.

Both parties, according to the director general, will also work together to find donors who can finance health research projects with the aim of improving health systems in Tanzania. "AKHST has a global network with its presence in 20 countries globally, where its experience in grant proposal writing will assist NIMR in writing various proposals to support the objective of the MoU," he insisted.

For his part, AKHST Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sisawo Konteh said that signing the MoU was a signal that his institution, which is the largest nonprofit making body in Tanzania, was committed to continue investing in Tanzania. He pointed out that Agha Khan Hospital had up to one million patients visiting it every year, a move which made a good back up for health research information in Tanzania.

"Our staff and students will benefit from the signed MoU by accessing modern laboratories owned and run by NIMR. In return, our health facilities in Tanzania have increased from only 10 in the year 2010 to the current 24 in 2022 and we are still committed to doing more," he said.

With more than 40 years of its existence, NIMR has modern health laboratories situated in Mbeya, Tanga, Mwanza and Dar es Salaam regions.