Angola: Portuguese Top Diplomat Visits Angola This Month

6 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Portuguese minister of Foreign Affairs João Gomes Cravinho will visit Angola on 12th and 13th April, as part of the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.

The information was released this Wednesday to the press by the Angolan ambassador to Angola, Francisco Alegre Duarte, at the end of an audience the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, granted to the CEO of Portuguese state bank Caixa Geral de Depósito, Paulo Macedo.

"Right now, my focus is on working towards this visit, giving it content and sequence to prioritise the strengthening of cooperation relations between both countries," he said.

The Portuguese diplomat said that the occasion also served to deliver a jersey from the Portuguese football team to President João Lourenço.

According to Francisco Alegre, the jersey was dedicated to the Angolan Head of State, by Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo.

"This is a special gesture that underlines the affection of today's greatest footballer for the Angolan people", he added.

