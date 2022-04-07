Angola: President Briefed On Preparations for Malabo Summit

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço was informed Wednesday in Luanda about the preparations for the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), scheduled for May, in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The Summit, according to the African Union (AU) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye, who was received in audience by the Angolan Head of State, will address issues related to the fight against terrorism and the unconstitutional change of power in African countries.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, the Nigerian diplomat at the service of the AU said that the holding of the Summit is based on Angola's experience, in the sense of promoting peace, social cohesion and reconciliation in African States.

Bankole Adeoye said that the occasion served to address the role played by Angola, in the Southern African region, in terms of promoting peace, security and democracy.

He underlined that, within the scope of the promotion of democracy, he discussed with President João Lourenço the availability of the African Union to participate as an observer in the next general elections to be held in the country, in August of this year.

"We are very pleased to receive assurances from the Angolan authorities to continue working with the AU to promote peace, stability and good governance on the continent, for the benefit of African peoples and humanity in general", he said.