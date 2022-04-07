Angola: Portuguese State Bank Cgd Committed to Angolan Market

6 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The CEO of the Portuguese state saving bank Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD) Paulo Macedo Wednesday in Luanda expressed the financial institution's availability to continue supporting infrastructure construction projects in Angola.

CGD availability was expressed at the end of an audience the Angolan President, João Lourenço, granted to Paulo Macedo during which he reaffirmed the importance of the Angolan market, where he intends to continue supporting projects for the construction of new infrastructures.

"We will continue the partnership. There are several projects in the pipeline linked to infrastructure. We will study and analyse them", declared the chair person of the executive committee of Caixa Geral de Depósitos de Portugal.

According to him, the visit to Angola has several objectives, among which, to greet President João Lourenço and the bank's plans, which are to continue to grow organically in Angola.

According to the chairman of the bank's Executive Committee, Angola plays an important role in the Caixa group, "since there are Portuguese companies, there is a Portuguese community, there is a role to play here".

CGD, as a shareholder of Banco Caixa Geral de Angola, after a period of recapitalization, restructuring, maintained its presence in Angola.

Paulo Macedo put at 4.9 billion euros the recapitalisation of the Portugueses state saving bank Caixa Geral de Depósitos.

