Angola - 11 Parties Confirmed to Run in Next Elections

Luanda — Eleven political parties are qualified, so far, to run in the general elections in Angola, scheduled for August this year, according to a source from the Constitutional Court (TC).

The director of the Office of Political Parties of Constitutional Court, Mauro Alexandre, said this Wednesday, in Luanda, adding that the parties are MPLA, UNITA, the FNLA, the Democratic Bloc and the Social Renewal Party (PRS).

Also confirmed Democratic Party for Progress - Angolan National Alliance (PDP-ANA) and the Support Party for Democracy and Development of Angola - Patriotic Alliance (PADDA-AP).

The list covers Angolan Majority Free Alliance Party (PALMA), the Angolan Pacific Party (PPA), the National Salvation Party of Angola (PNSA) and the Atlantic Democratic Party (PDA).

Mauro Alexandre, who was speaking to National Radio Station (RNA), clarified that the TC has 10 requests from the installing commissions of political parties, stressing the need to comply with the requirements of the law on registration as political party.

He recalled that one of the requirements is to obtain 7,500 signatures and have at least 150 signatures in each province of the country.

The director said that in the last three years the TC has received requests from the installing commissions of the United Patriotic Front and the political project PRA-JA Servir Angola, having concluded that they are not political or legal entities.