Angola: UN Supports Angola's Transition to Middle Income Country

Luanda — The resident coordinator of the United Nations in Angola Zahira Virami reaffirmed Wednesday the support of the UN system in the preparation process of Angola's transition from Least Developed Country to Middle Income Country.

Speaking at the seminar on Angola's National Smooth Transition Strategy (ENTS), she considered it to be another step for Angola in its sustainable, equitable, inclusive growth for all Angolans, "leaving no one behind".

She assured that the UN will continue to help the country in planning of the strategy, look ahead and direct efforts and measures towards a graduation with momentum.

" The steps and partnership between the Government of Angola and the United Nations system towards the national smooth transition strategy have been significant. I praise Angola's efforts that demonstrate a willingness and determination to find constructive solutions in the transformation", she considered.

Zahira Virami also said that it is an opportunity for Angola to review its opportunities and support measures that can strengthen the country's efforts on the way to graduation.

She added that these efforts make it possible to boost progress towards raising the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

The official highlighted that graduation is a milestone, "but it is essential to have a perspective of the structural challenges as the country's potential for a general approach towards a more sustainable development in line with the 2030 agenda".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In turn, the director of the Division for Africa, Developing Countries and Special Programmes of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Paul Akiwumi, highlighted that, in the transition process, the formalization of the economy plays a fundamental role. .

He also stressed Angola needs to prepare and coordinate its actions to become a middle-income country.

"Angola is a rich country and has natural resources. It is necessary to plan properly so that it can move from this to another level. We are here to help the Government of Angola," he said.

The seminar on Angola's National Soft Transition Strategy (ENTS) served to discuss the elements of the Strategy, aiming to create a platform to assess the best way to smooth the graduation of Angola from Least Developed Country (LDC) to middle income country.

The event was promoted by the Government of Angola with the support by the United Nations System and the representation of UNCTAD.