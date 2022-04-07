Angola: WB Approves Usd 300 Mln Funding to Support Climate Resilience

Luanda — The World Bank's Board of Directors has approved a USD 300 million financing to support the Government of Angola to improve water supply and strengthen water resources management for greater climate resilience in some areas of the country.

The funding will support the project called Climate Resilience and Water Security in Angola or RECLIMA, which will be co-financed by the French Development Agency (AFD), through a loan denominated in Euros, equivalent to USD150 million.

For the World Bank, climate change threatens water security and livelihoods in Angola, according to a note sent to ANGOP.

The project will be implemented in the provinces of Zaire, Benguela, Huila, Kwanza sul, Cuando Cubango, Cunene, Namibe and Luanda, benefiting around 1.2 million people.

The Climate Resilience and Water Security Project in Angola or RECLIMA will finance physical investments in urban and rural areas.

It will also include institutional development activities to increase water security and help manage extreme weather effects, from the national and basin up to the municipal level.

According to this international financial institution, the country's high degree of exposure to extreme weather events further threatens its economic stability and the safety and well-being of its population.

According to the WB, the most recent drought that hit the country, between November 2020 and January 2021, was described as the worst drought in the last 40 years.

"Climate change is a reality that can no longer be ignored, and Angola is one of the countries in the region that most suffers from its consequences," said Jean-Christophe Carret.

The WB's National Director for Angola, quoted in the document, reiterated support from the Bank to the country, putting in place sustainable adaptation measures that mitigate the impact of climate change on people and their livelihoods.

The RECLIMA project has three components, the first component includes the rehabilitation and expansion of water supply services in urban and peri-urban areas, as well as the maintenance and repair of rural water supply systems.

The second component aims to support selected provinces and their municipalities with investments in the development of water resources that include investments in infrastructure at the community level to increase reliable access to water resources through the rehabilitation and construction of sand dams, cisterns, small reservoirs .

It also provides for piped water supply, boreholes, protected wells and soil and water conservation measures in selected hydrographic basins.

The third component is to support project management and inter-institutional coordination.

The World Bank is one of the international financial institutions that has supported the efforts of the Government of Angola.