Angola Acting in Accordance With World Mining Industry

Luanda — Angola continues to improve and acting in accordance with the world extractive industry which contribute to the increase of the explorations and concessions of the oil fields, the minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, said Tuesday.

The minister guaranteed that the mining industry will continue to stabilise and give its contribution to the economic development of Angola.

Diamantino Azevedo, who attended the opening ceremony of the proposals for the concession of eight offshore oil blocks in the Basins of Congo and Kwanza, stressed the improvements in the sector, since the changing of the governance model of the institution.

"Here we are, once again, to attend the ceremony linked to the bidding of the oil concessions, regular process of these terms, which contribute to the current state of our industry", the minister added.

In terms of improvements, the official pointed the creation of the National Agency of Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), as the regulatory body and the concessionaire for upstream (activities of exploration and production of oil and gas).

The official also mentioned the operation of the Regulatory Institute of Oil Derivates (IRDP), which is linked to the downstream (activities associated with refining, transport, distribution and trade), in addition to the improvement of legislation.

He defended more resources to maintain the operation of extractive industry.