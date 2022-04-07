Angola Acting in Accordance With World Mining Industry

5 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola continues to improve and acting in accordance with the world extractive industry which contribute to the increase of the explorations and concessions of the oil fields, the minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, said Tuesday.

The minister guaranteed that the mining industry will continue to stabilise and give its contribution to the economic development of Angola.

Diamantino Azevedo, who attended the opening ceremony of the proposals for the concession of eight offshore oil blocks in the Basins of Congo and Kwanza, stressed the improvements in the sector, since the changing of the governance model of the institution.

"Here we are, once again, to attend the ceremony linked to the bidding of the oil concessions, regular process of these terms, which contribute to the current state of our industry", the minister added.

In terms of improvements, the official pointed the creation of the National Agency of Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG), as the regulatory body and the concessionaire for upstream (activities of exploration and production of oil and gas).

The official also mentioned the operation of the Regulatory Institute of Oil Derivates (IRDP), which is linked to the downstream (activities associated with refining, transport, distribution and trade), in addition to the improvement of legislation.

He defended more resources to maintain the operation of extractive industry.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X