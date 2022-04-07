Nigeria: Shocking Revelations As Actress Nkechi Blessing, Ex-Husband Fight Dirty On Social Media

Nollywood actress and social media influencer, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her now ex-husband Opeyemi Falega on Wednesday set social media agog as both revealed reasons they parted ways.

According to revelations made by Nkechi Blessing on an Instagram live video, the marriage crashed over infidelity allegations and fake life.

However, on his own part, the movie star's estranged husband, Falegan also confirmed the end of their marriage after he went live on Instagram.

In the live video, the politician disclosed that he has a name to maintain and would never want to associate himself with anyone that would dent his image.

While Nkechi Blessing later shared a post on her Instagram Stories denying being dumped. According to her, she did the walking away from the marriage.

She said "The one wen I nor like na if you lie say you leave me. Nobody ever does... I simply take a walk and not say my side of the story cus really its not worth it. Say all you want to say but you see lie? We wear same trousers, na there you go vex me," she wrote.

Blessing later took to her Instagram Live where she started off by mocking those spreading the rumours that she's a lesbian.

The actress debunked the rumour her estranged husband built her a bungalow. She revealed that it was the money she had gotten from her social media influencing jobs that was used to build the house.

She later broke down in tears as she swore for the blogger behind the reports that she cheated on her husband.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CcBjfq_gKCY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Nkechi further disclosed that she was going to curse the blogger for twenty-one days.

In a series of posts via her Instagram stories, the actress stated that she could not continue in the union based on what people would say so she opted out of the marriage.

It would be recalled that on 10 June 2021, Nkechi Blessing, confirmed her marriage between her, and the Ekiti politician, Falegan Opeyemi David after she shared photos from their wedding on his birthday via her Instagram Story.

