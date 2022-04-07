Nigeria: 11 CSOs Raise Alarm Over 38m West Africans to Face Excruciating Hunger By June

As the economy remains in the downward trend, 11 Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Tuesday, raised the alarm over 38 million West Africans to face excruciating hunger by June 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by the organizations including Oxfam, Action Against Hunger, Save the Children, CARE International, International Rescue Committee (IRC), Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA), Tearfund, World Vision (WV), Handicap International - Humanité & Inclusion and Mercy Corps.

According to the international organizations, West Africa is hit by its worst food crisis in a decade.

However, they quoted the March 2022 analysis of the Cadre harmonisé (CH), 38.3 million people will be in food and nutrition crisis in June-August if nothing is done, compared to 27.3 million in the same period in 2021, an increase of 40.2 per cent in one year.

By country, the projections of people in phase 3 to 5 for June-August 2022 in the most affected countries are: Nigeria (19.5 million), Burkina Faso (3.5 million), Niger (4.4 million), Chad (2 million), Mali (1.8 million).·

The statement reads in part, "West Africa faces its worst food crisis in ten years, with over 27 million people already suffering from hunger, an additional 11 million people could be pushed to hunger just over the next three months West Africa is hit by its worst food crisis in a decade, with 27 million people going hungry.

"This number could rise to 38 million this June - a new historic level and already an increase by more than a third over last year- unless urgent action is taken.

"This alert is issued by eleven international organizations in response to new analyses of the March 2022 Cadre Harmonisé (CH), ahead of the virtual conference on the food and nutrition crisis in the Sahel and Lake Chad organized by the European Union and the Sahel and West Africa Club.

"Over the past decade, far from abating, food crises have been increasing across the West African region, including in Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, Mali, and Nigeria. Between 2015 and 2022, the number of people in need of emergency food assistance nearly quadrupled, from 7 to 27 million."

In the statement, Oxfam's Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Assalama Dawalack Sidi, said, "Cereal production in some parts of the Sahel has dropped by about a third compared to last year. Family food supplies are running out. Drought, floods, conflict, and the economic impacts of COVID-19 have forced millions of people off their land, pushing them to the brink."

The CSOs also pointed that the crisis in Europe worsens and already in a disastrous situation, which has triggered high food prices, and have increased by 20-30 per cent over the past five years in West Africa.

They lamented that while food reserves are dwindling in the Sahel, the crisis in Ukraine is making the situation dangerously worse.

Quoting the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, said food prices could rise by another 20 per cent worldwide, an unbearable increase for already fragile populations.

However, the statement asserted that the crisis is likely to cause a significant decrease in wheat availability for six West African countries that import at least 30 per cent, and in some cases more than 50 per cent, of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine.

"Another likely effect of the crisis in Europe is a sharp drop in international aid to Africa. Many donors have already indicated that they may make cuts in their funding to Africa.

"For example, Denmark has announced that it will postpone part of its bilateral development assistance to Burkina Faso (50 per cent in 2022) and to Mali (40 per cent in 2022) rather than fund the reception of people who have fled their homes in Ukraine with new money.

The Regional Representative of Action Against Hunger, Mamadou Diop, said, "There should be no competition between humanitarian crises."

Also Oxfam's Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Assalama Dawalack Sidi, said that, "The Sahel crisis is one of the worst humanitarian crises on a global scale and, at the same time, one of the least funded. We fear that by redirecting humanitarian budgets to the Ukrainian crisis, we risk dangerously aggravating one crisis to respond to another.

"Humanitarian organizations are urging governments and donors not to repeat the failures of 2021, when only 48 percent of the humanitarian response plan in West Africa was funded. They must immediately close the $4 billion funding gap in the UN appeal for West Africa to save lives and ensure that these funds support age-, gender-, and disability-sensitive interventions. No one should be left behind.

"The conference on the Sahel crisis scheduled for tomorrow is a unique opportunity to mobilize the necessary emergency food and nutrition assistance and to prove that the lives of people in Africa are not worth less than those in Europe."

Save the Children's Director for West and Central Africa, Philippe Adapoe, said, "The situation is forcing hundreds of thousands of people to move to different communities and to live with host families who are already living in difficult conditions themselves. There is not enough food, let alone food that is nutritious enough for children. We must help them urgently because their health, their future and even their lives are at risk."

Malnutrition is steadily increasing in the Sahel. The United Nations estimated that 6.3 million children aged 6-59 months will be acutely malnourished this year - including more than 1.4 million children in the severe acute malnutrition phase - compared to 4.9 million acutely malnourished children in 2021.

A mother who had fled her village in Burkina Faso due to violence, simply called Safiatou, lamented that, "I had almost no milk left so I gave my baby other food. He often refused to take it and lost weight. In addition he had diarrhea, which worsened his condition."

The statement expressed worry that dramatic impacts for the future of children in addition to conflict and insecurity, pockets of drought and poor rainfall distribution have reduced communities' food sources, especially in the Central Sahel.

"To make up for the gap, many families are selling their assets, jeopardizing their productive capacity and the future of their children. Young girls may be forced into early marriage and other forms of gender-based violence may increase as food becomes scarcer.

A herder from Burkina Faso, Ramata Sanfo, said, "The rains were scarce. There is no more food. With the lack of grazing, the sheep are getting thinner and this forces us to sell them at a loss. I used to have twelve sheep, but now I only have one left.

"I would like to have my cattle back so that I have enough money and my children can go back to school."

