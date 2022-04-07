Nigeria: Yar'Adua's Cousin, Shehu Sani, Join Katsina, Kaduna Governorship Race

7 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Late President Umaru Yar' Adua's cousin, Arc. Ahmed Aminu Yar' Adua, and Sen. Shehu Sani, Wednesday, obtained expression of interest and nominations forms to contest the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship tickets in Katsina and Kaduna states respectively in the 2023 election.

Addressing newsmen shortly after obtaining the forms, Yar'Adua, said the governance narrative in Katsina will change with him in the saddle.

The former National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Managing Director, chided the Aminu Masari-led government, saying, "all the progress we recorded in the last 16 years in PDP in Katsina state has now gone comatose. "

He continued: "All of you are aware of the insecurity situation in the state. Right now, one side of our state is not accessible. And most of it is due to the incompetence of the administration. So we believe when we come in, we will make a difference. The party has made a difference.

"The leadership of the party has made a difference, and I have been part of that progress we recorded from 1999 to 2015 when we lost the election, due to mostly what I can say is emotion. That is why we lost the election, not because of poor performance."

Similarly, Sani who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate said he joined the governorship race because he has the capacity to address the challenges facing the state, particularly, the problem of insecurity.

He promised to overhaul critical sectors of the state economy including education, women and youth empowerment if elected.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X