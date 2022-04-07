Nigeria: Yar'Adua's Cousin, Shehu Sani, Join Katsina, Kaduna Governorship Race

Late President Umaru Yar' Adua's cousin, Arc. Ahmed Aminu Yar' Adua, and Sen. Shehu Sani, Wednesday, obtained expression of interest and nominations forms to contest the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship tickets in Katsina and Kaduna states respectively in the 2023 election.

Addressing newsmen shortly after obtaining the forms, Yar'Adua, said the governance narrative in Katsina will change with him in the saddle.

The former National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA, Managing Director, chided the Aminu Masari-led government, saying, "all the progress we recorded in the last 16 years in PDP in Katsina state has now gone comatose. "

He continued: "All of you are aware of the insecurity situation in the state. Right now, one side of our state is not accessible. And most of it is due to the incompetence of the administration. So we believe when we come in, we will make a difference. The party has made a difference.

"The leadership of the party has made a difference, and I have been part of that progress we recorded from 1999 to 2015 when we lost the election, due to mostly what I can say is emotion. That is why we lost the election, not because of poor performance."

Similarly, Sani who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate said he joined the governorship race because he has the capacity to address the challenges facing the state, particularly, the problem of insecurity.

He promised to overhaul critical sectors of the state economy including education, women and youth empowerment if elected.