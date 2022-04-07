Kenya: Jubilee Yet to Issue Nomination Certificates, Encourages Consensus

Nairobi — The Jubilee Party now says it has not issued any nomination certificate to any aspirant and that it will do so once the primaries slated for April 11 to 22 are conducted.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, the Party's Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said the party is currently encouraging aspirants to embrace consensus so as to avoid nominations drama

"We want to be able to do a thorough nomination exercise devoid of what we went through in 2017 so it is upon us to do it better. In the past we did not value the issue of negotiated democracy, but it has come to pass that one of the best ways to deal with our country's diversity is encourage the issue of negotiated democracy," he stated.

He however stated that the Party will issue direct tickets to aspirants who will be seeking to vie for various seats unopposed at a later date.

"The other week we will issue certificates of any consensus building that we would have done and perhaps end up with areas that we may need to do any form of voting. We want to inform you that the process is ongoing, and we are on schedule," Kioni said.

Kioni hinted that people who have not been active as party members and are now seeking tickets to run for various seats may not have that chance as the party focused on rebuilding itself after some members decamped to other parties.

On April 2, the ruling party announced that it will conduct its party nomination between April 11 and April 22 in line with the timelines stipulated by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The party is set to release a schedule for a staggered nomination exercise within the slated dates through by way of universal suffrage and indirect nomination through direct issuance of tickets to preferred candidates upon reaching consensus.

"We are within the schedule, and we are happy we have been able to fulfill the timelines by the registrar of political parties. A lot of people have showed interest to use Jubilee party in the August 9 polls," Kioni said

"We want to do an organized thing, there is no hurry. We are not in a panic mode to start issuance of ticket all over."

Jubilee Party mentioned that it will be open to zoning within the Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Alliance so as to ensure the coalition party wins majority of the seats.

In the event of indirect nomination, Kioni emphasized that the party will not issue tickets based on popularity of a candidate, but they will open to use other parameters.

"It's not just being a popular that gives you a ticket, its only based on which party you want to identify yourself with," he said.