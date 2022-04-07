Namibia: Volleyball Tourney Set for Coast

This weekend, The Dome in Swakopmund will again be a hive of volleyball action when the Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) hosts the Bank Windhoek Doc Open Tournament.

"We expect this year's event to be bigger than the previous one. Sixteen female and 22 male teams will contest for top honours," said the Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) President, Hillary Imbuwa.

The tournament sponsored by Bank Windhoek is one of the biggest on the NVF's annual calendar and has been popular over the years.

"We aim to keep improving on the winning prize money to attract more participation," said Imbuwa, adding that this will serve as another motivating factor for teams who continue to sacrifice their limited resources to be part of the event.

This year's edition has attracted teams from Zambezi, Kavango East, Oshana, //kharas, and the Otjozondjupa Region, with most of the teams from the Khomas region.

"Swakopmund residents, and those in the surrounding towns, should come and witness exciting volleyball on display," said NVF's Technical Director, Joseph Amakali.

NVF expressed its gratitude to Bank Windhoek for its continuous fantastic support. "Bank Windhoek is a brand that NVF wants to continue being associated with, as the bond built over the years between the two brands is beyond just volleyball," concluded Imbuwa.

On Friday, 8 April, the draw will take place at The Dome, followed by the technical meeting soon after the draw. The Bank Windhoek Doc Open Tournament will conclude on Sunday, 10 April.