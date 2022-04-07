Kenya: Canon Experience Centre Launched in the Mara

When travelling to any hotel, I guess the idea is to make memories and what better way than to have cameras that you can use to document those memories.

This field of thought is what saw Canon, Central and North Africa partner with Ishara Mara launch the Canon Experience Centre in Kenya.

Let's start with Ishara, this is the swahili word for 'sign'.

The name Ishara Mara therefore means 'nature inviting you to embrace each moment as a sign.'

As you go towards the camp you meet with signs which direct you to your next stop.

Dedicated to support education and empowerment of people, Canon's Experience Centre aims to raise awareness about the nature and wildlife whilst empowering the indigenous Maasai people by providing a unique and immersive photography, video and print experience at the national reserve.

From indoors to outdoors, the Canon Experience Centre offers visitors a range of options to explore the captivating beauty of the national park.

Canon's touch and try experience at the Centre will allow visitors to get their hands on the company's cutting-edge cameras, lenses with lens bar experience, and binoculars with binocular bar experience along with official Canon Experience vehicles.

A dedicated kid's zone at the center offers engaging opportunities for families with children to interact, engage and immerse in the world of photography with products such as Selphy, Zoe mini along with access to Canon's creative park - Pixma.

Additionally, a family photo-booth at the Centre with exciting dress-up and back-drop options for adults and kids has been setup to turn moments into memories.

Photography enthusiasts will also be able to get their own photographs printed at the print centre.

As part of the experience, visitors can also opt for a tour that incorporates wildlife and nature photography lessons at the center or during game drives along with an option of a mentor/teacher assistance.

Additionally, the experience centre will also be part of some guided tours provided by external agencies in order to ensure maximum access for general public. In an endeavour to promote the spirit of creativity and imagination, visitors at the centre will also be invited to participate in 'Best Shot' photography competition with the winning shots being displayed at Canon Mara gallery at the center.

Furthermore, yearly Mara photography awards will be organised to felicitate the best wildlife photographs taken during the year.

Aside from the experience centre, Ishara Mara also has other breathtaking experiences such as the starbed experience which is the closest you can get to discover how magnificently enormous the wilderness is.

This is because you get to sleep outside in a raised area and watch the stars and get woken up with the sunrise.