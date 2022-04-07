Kenya: What Kenyans Would Prioritize in the Budget If They Were Treasury CS

Nairobi — Kenyans have given their opinions on what they would prioritize if they were the Cabinet Secretary National Treasury Ukur Yatani.

Speaking to Capital Business, most noted that they would mainly focus on debt, inflation, transport, food prices, education and provision for marginalized communities.

Teresia Sande from Kenya Institute of Special Education(KISE), says that she would prioritize food prices like cooking oil, soap, and other commodities that have increased prices.

"I would prioritize the health facility by reducing the amount of health services and providing equipment as human beings are very important, without them we can't develop. I would consider the transport sector by reducing fuel prices," said Faith Ochien'g from KISE.

James Thuo said he would give support to small businesses for the people who are not employed.

"So many charges are there when registering a small business. I would create an environment where small scale businesses can operate by Providing subsidies for Agricultural products like seeds which are very high," said Thuo.

James Kioko, a resident of Nairobi, would prioritize education.

"Education is the key to everything and we need to invest in it. I think education is under-budgeted for," Kioko said.

The National Council for People with Disabilities Executive Director, Hassan Harun said they submitted their wish list and would like the government to consider them.

"We want the government to increase budget allocation in cash transfer programs to cover huge demands on education of people with disabilities as they require special attention," said Harun.

David Otieno, was brief, saying he would prioritize the debt which is increasing.