Kenya: High Court Stops IEBC From Hearing Kuria's Vote Rigging Case

Nairobi — The High Court has barred the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from proceeding to hearing the vote rigging case against Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Justice Anthony Mrima issued the stay orders on Thursday after Kuria moved to court to challenge the Commission's jurisdiction to probe his case.

Kuria is being interrogated by the Commission's Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee following his remarks which he made on March 15 suggesting that the 2013 and 2017 General Elections was rigged in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"The proceedings before the respondent are hereby stayed to the date of directions," Justice Mrima ruled.

Justice Mrima said he will give further directions on the matter next week on Wednesday.

Kuria was on Thursday scheduled to appear before the Committee chaired by Wafula Chebukati.

During the first hearing on March 30, 2022, Kuria mounted a spirited defense noting the Commission lacked jurisdiction to probe his case.

"The Commission itself is sitting as an investigator. Also, it intends to prosecute this matter. And again at the same time issue a judgement in this matter. With all due respect, it is the basic principles of law that you cannot be a prosecutor, complainant and the same time act as a Judge," Kuria's lead counsel Ndegwa Wahome said.

The latest ruling is a major blow to the Commission which was on Tuesday stripped of powers powers to summon any witness or candidate in violation of the Electoral code of conduct.

Justice Antony Mrima termed the Electoral code enforcement committee chaired by Wafula Chebukati unconstitutional and illegal.

"Flowing from the foregoing, this Court finds and hold that the Respondent (IEBC) has no jurisdiction to either summon any witness or to conduct any hearing in relation to a complaint on breach of the Electoral Code or at all," Mrima stated in his ruling.

This is following a case filed by Murang'a Women Representative Sabina Chege where she obtained orders to halt the case against her by the polls body.

Chege had been summoned before the electoral code of conduct enforcement committee over vote rigging remarks in the 2017 elections which she made during a rally in Vihiga County.

Justice Antony Mrima termed the summons by the poll body unconstitutional as the electoral code can only be enforced on a candidate who has declared his or her candidature to vie under a political party or as an independent candidate.

"It is in public purview that according to the Notices and the election timetable released by the Respondent, party nominations are yet to be conducted and there has yet to be formal submission of nominations to the Respondent. As a result, the Petitioner cannot be deemed to be a candidate in the forthcoming elections," Mrima ruled.

On March 9, 2022, Chege filed the petition through her lawyers James Orengo and Otiende Amollo which further stated that the enforcement committee is an illegal entity and unconstitutional.