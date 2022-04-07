Kenya: Nairobi Speaker, 22 MCAs Decamp to Ruto's UDA

7 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura on Thursday officially joined the United Democratic Alliance.

Mutura who was accompanied by 22 Members of Nairobi County MCAs aligned to the party, said that he is not vying for an elective post at the moment.

The team was officially welcomed by Deputy President William Ruto at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

"The leaders of Nairobi County led by Speaker Benson Mutura have officially declared that the Hustler Nation is their home and that Kenya Kwanza is the way to a better country. Uchumi Kwanza," DP Ruto as he alluded to his Hustler Nation Movement anchored on the promise of upward social mobility.

Mutura was a member of Jubilee party and he made his comeback to city politics in August 2020, after being elected as the third Speaker of the County Assembly with the backing of the ruling party.

He was fronted for the seat by the Jubilee Party Leader Uhuru Kenyatta, and was voted unanimously by members from both Jubilee and ODM.

He previously served as councillor and MP for Nairobi's Makadara constituency.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

