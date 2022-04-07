Tanzania: Pirates Wary of Simba Gear

SIMBA Head Coach Pablo Franco said their opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals Orlando Pirates are also 'very worried' of facing them saying at this stage, all qualified teams are tough.

The Msimbazi Street Reds have momentarily switched their focus to the NBC Premier League as they take on Coastal Union at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga today in a tense league fixture.

It will be Simba's 18th game of the season and they hope to stamp good results in order to perfectly defending the championship title for the fifth time in a row.

The Msimbazi Street giants are glued to the second position with 37 points; hence they will approach the game with full energy to get the maximum points from a difficult territory.

However, giving his reaction after the Confederation Cup quarterfinals draw, Franco reiterated that they will face one of the biggest clubs they are likely to face one of the most difficult teams.

"But at this stage, all teams qualify to be tough opponents and I am sure that they are also very worried with the draw...they are not happy because they have to also face such a great team and I think it is going to be a good eliminatory games to watch.

"Both teams will try to play good football and we need to continue with the same performance we showed at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, but we need to be more accurate especially when finishing.

Probably at this stage, we are not going to have as many chances as before and in the first leg, we need to get good results if we want to have options and of course in the return leg game, we need to improve our performance by being more competitive," he said.

Adding, the Spanish trainer elaborated that he is here to make his own history for the club and that it will be a great achievement, insisting that he is ready to help to push Simba to attain massive successes.

Simba claimed a ticket to face Orlando Pirates following a hefty 4-0 blitz over US Gendarmerie at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city which was enough to see them sailing into the last eight stage of the contest.

After achieving that, Simba now aim to cruise into the semifinals of the Confederation Cup which was their initial target announced by the club's Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Gonzalez in one of her previous interviews.

The trip to the top four category is very short for Simba as they just need a victory over the South Africa-based Orlando Pirates in both legs to reach the target.