Tanzania: PM Hails Simba, Boxers for Brilliance in Major Duels

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has hailed Simba for proudly hoisting high the national flag in the CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Simba sealed the Confederation Cup quarters ticket after finishing second in their group D stage behind the 2019/20 champions RS Berkane. Simba defeated US Gendamarie of Niger 4-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Simba will face South Africa's side Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinals.

Delighted with Simba's achievement, the PM hailed the club in Dodoma on Wednesday when he presented his speech on the review and direction of the government; and the revenue and expenditure estimates of the Prime Minister's office and Parliamentary Office for the year 2022/2023.

"We have all witnessed how Simba proudly represented our country in the CAF inter-club competition. Certainly, they play good football and win the hearts of football fans in the country."

The PM also applauded clubs participating in NBC Premier League and Zanzibar Premier League to invest in improving and developing talents.

He mentioned a few of them like Young Africans, Simba, Namungo and Azam from the mainland; KMKM, Mlandege, Malindi from Isles.

"... I take this opportunity to emphasize on the importance of sports in the country. Therefore, I congratulate all clubs participating in Mainland Premier League and Zanzibar Premier League."

Furthermore, Majaliwa insisted that the government continues to make efforts to ensure the sports industry in the country is elevated high.

The aim is to strengthen sports, arts, and culture to contribute positively to GDP while generating employment for youth, promoting tourism, strengthening national unity and improving Tanzanians' health.

Apart from soccer, the Prime Minister congratulated boxers Hassan Mwakinyo, Tonny Rashid, Twaha Kiduku and Ibrahim Class on their brilliant victories that enabled them to win titles in various international bouts.

"I take this opportunity to sincerely congratulate all the athletes who have brought honour to our country by proudly waving the national team flag abroad."

The Prime Minister also congratulated the national amputee football team for qualifying for Turkey's 2022 World Cup.

"This is the first time the national team has grabbed a ticket for the global competition."

He also applauded the women's senior team for clinching the COSAFA title.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate the women's senior teams for winning the COSAFA tournament in 2021."