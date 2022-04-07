Tanzania: Tcb Loans Mbagala Residents 7.2bn/ - in a Year

Tanzania Commercial Bank (TCB), Mbagala branch has had a robust performance in its one year of operations that has greatly supported the bank's zeal for inclusive finance and serving underserved market segments.

Speaking at its official launch yesterday at Rangi Tatu in Chalambe Ward in Dar es Salaam, the Acting Chief Executive Officer, Moses Manyatta said major operational milestones of the outlet have included extending loans worth 7.2bn/-.

Mr Manyatta told the event's chief guest, who was Temeke District Commissioner, Jokate Mwegelo that the financial inclusion investment has directly benefitted thousands of residents in the area, including 564 borrowers.

"Since its opening in January last year, the TCB Mbagala Branch has performed superbly and posted robust growth that has included mobilisation of 4bn/- in customers' deposits," he said.

According to him, another notable achievement of the branch has been recording one of the TCB's lowest non-performing loans (NPLs) ratios of less than one per cent.

"The good thing about Mbagala borrowers is timely repayment of loans, which they do promptly at over 99 per cent and make them eligible for more TCB lending," Mr Manyatta pointed out.

He told DC Jokate after she inaugurated the newest outlet in the TCB stable that they have now upped their presence in Dar es Salaam to 20 branches of which eight are in Temeke District.

The bank now boasts of an extensive network of 85 branches across the country, which makes it one of the most highly competitive banks in the market. These are supported by over 3,000 agents and more than 80 ATMs, including the 300 that belong to the 20 Umoja Switch banks.

Mr Manyatta said the government's decision to consolidate the bank's operations by merging it with other state owned lenders to form a national commercial bank has paid off handsomely.

"The consolidation has made us one of the biggest banks in the country in terms of growth and profitability. The size of our balance sheet topped 1.2tri/-in total assets last year and we were number five in profit-making among the 55 banks doing business in Tanzania," Mr Manyatta said.

"In 2021, TCB's profit before tax was 19.4bn/- whereas the loans were extended to various borrowers amounted to 718bn/- with total deposits reaching about 850bn/-," he added.

Ms Mwegelo lauded the bank for championing financial inclusion for all saying it was in line with the government's aspiration to make life better for all through affordable banking services and innovative solutions like the Tabasamu account for women.

She said the official launching of the branch should spur the growth of commercial and other economic activities in Mbagala.

According to her, the development accords residents in the area the opportunity to prosper individually and meaningfully contribute to national development efforts.

"The government will do all it takes to support TCB deliver accordingly in Mbagala but you should also ensure your services are readily available and you educate people on financial matters.

Most importantly, TCB should consider the issue of high-interest rates as well as think of coming up with innovative solution packages that take into account local fiscal and market conditions," the youthful DC emphasized.