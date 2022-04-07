Tanzania: 1200km Ride On Course to Mark Nyerere's Century

TWENTY Seven riders Twende Butiama club have embarked on 1,258km race from Dar es Salaam to Butiama to celebrate the 100th birthday of the founding Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

The Twende Butiama race also aims to popularize the country's founding President's history and efforts to unify Tanzanians during his 24 years in service as the Head of State from 1961 to 1985.

The Executive Director of the National Museum of Tanzania (NMT) Noel Lwoga unveiled this in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday during a flag off ceremony.

"Cycling is one of the steps to commemorate the former President's birthday and retell his history to our generations.

Apart from cycling this longest distance, there will be other initiatives like folk tales from people who worked closely with him," He said.

Lwoga added that the event goes hand in hand with other entertainment activities, including performances from singers and actors who will compose content of Nyerere's history.

Commenting on the trip's plan, the chairman of Twende Butiama Cycling Club, Gabriel Landa, said this procession which started yesterday, will bring riders from Dar es Salaam to the Gairo in the first day.

He added next day they will be in Itigi, Singida region before riding to Nzega in Tabora region.

They will then ride to Mwanza before heading east to Magu, Lamadi and Bunda before climaxing their ride in Butiama.

"Our message to Tanzanians; Let us embrace the founding Father's life by encouraging good deeds. Let's honour him by promoting peace, love, solidarity and patriotism, including fighting three enemies, which are diseases, ignorance, and poverty,"

For his part, the Acting Director of the Tanzania Tourism Board (TTB), Felix John, said the board recognizes the practical contribution of the Father of the nation in ensuring the country's resources benefit all Tanzanians.