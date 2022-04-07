Rwandans Express Optimism About the Future

As Rwanda commemorate, for the 28th times, the Genocide against the Tutsi, citizens have reflected on the country's path to unity and reconciliation and expressed their optimism.

The New Times talked to Rwandans to share their views on the country's transformation thus far.

Innocent Muramira, 35

As we step in the 28th commemoration period, our mantra Never Again must be emphasized. Rwandans have to strive to become champions of unity, togetherness and Ubunyarwanda. The government has played its part in fostering unity. This makes us optimistic about the future.

Carine Ashimwe, 18

According to what I read, Rwanda will be a pillar of peace and unity in future because they uphold the values of "NDI UMUNYARWANDA".

In addition to that, the fact that some perpetrators of the Genocide apologised to the survivors is a commendable initiative that adds momentum to the journey of unity and reconciliation.

Mariane Nyiranzitabakuze, 40

Of course, the history of our country is painful, but there has been significant change in all spheres of life because of the good leadership that we have had. We are now a unified nation. So, as long as more efforts to unify Rwandans are invested in the youths, I think that our future will be safe.

Charles Kabagamba, 60

This period helps us to reflect on the past so that our children grow with a clear understanding of their history. I think the genocide took place because the former regime did not put their people at the centre. If the youths are taught how to choose good things over bad ones, Rwanda's future will be bright.

Louise Hosiana, 25

The commemoration period is the time to be close to those who are traumatized, and to try to be there for the survivors.

Kwibuka to me is a time to learn about the history of my country, I take time to understand why I remember, what I remember and I also take time to remember my family members who were victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. As a young Rwandan, I believe that if we keep on our unity and work towards building our country and ourselves we can preserve a peaceful and secure country.

Marie Jeanne Nyirashyirambere, 51

Rwanda's history has been marked by divisionism, hatred and discrimination. People were not happy then, but currently we are living in an inclusive society where your background does not matter, what counts is that we are all Rwandans. If this accompanies our kids, the future has to be bright, as long as they look at themselves in the same mirror not an ethnic mirror.

Amiel Nzayisenga, 27

Kwibuka should be the time to pay tribute to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, providing continuous support to the survivors, which is a good way to keep rebuilding our nation and fighting the genocide ideology.

Throughout the years Rwanda rebuilt itself in all aspects of life be it in education, economics, and health among other sectors. But all this was achieved only through the unity and hard work of Rwandans that was a result of good leadership they have had.

Jean Marie Vianney Kamananga, 70

The commemoration reminds us the horrible moments we have passed through. We reflect on how far we have come. We have a good government that facilitated reconciliation between survivors with perpetrators. This gives us reassurance that the 1994 tragedy won't happen again. We have hope in our youth.

Faustin Rukoco, 45

We are commemorating innocent lives killed. After the genocide, our government started preaching unity and encouraged all Rwandans to rise above ethnic differences. We are now optimistic that our kids will inherit a better country.

Esperance Ufitubugingo, 26

Kwibuka means learning a lesson from the past (the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi).

This is the right time to learn from what happened, reflect on the outcomes and strive that the genocide tragedy does not take place in Rwanda again.

And looking at what we passed through, our current progress and the vision, I can affirm that Rwanda's future is bright due to the leadership that has constructive ideas, and we are sure that it won't happen again.

Didier Honore Abimana, 23

Rwanda has a bright future. We came from far and we are going forward with big and great things. Rwanda is prosperous and we Rwandans are now breaking the chains and living together in peace, because of the good governance.

My message to Rwandans is to continue embracing unity, fighting genocide ideology and striving for self-reliance inevitably.