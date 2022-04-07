Rwanda: All Housing Challenges for Genocide Survivors 'To Be Addressed By 2026'

The Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagements (MINUBUMWE) has pledged to solve all shelter-related challenges for survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi by 2026.

The pledge follows an assessment which found that thousands of vulnerable survivors' houses are in need of renovation, while others need complete reconstruction.

A report by senators which was released in February this year indicated that some of the houses constructed for the survivors of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi were very old.

Most of them were built in 1998 with weak materials as the country was rushing to respond to the survivors' housing needs.

The senators said that when it rains, the occupants have to run out and seek temporary accommodation from their neighbours because of leakages and the fear that they may collapse.

They recommended that this issue gets addressed urgently to help the concerned residents.

Laurence Mukayiranga, the Community Engagement Analyst at MINUBUMWE told The New Times that budget constraints have hampered the progress to renovate all survivor's old houses.

Last year, for instance, there was a deficit of Rwf19bn to renovate over 1,600 houses for vulnerable survivors which have deteriorated.

According to officials, every year, the number of such increases and there is a need for a significant budget considering that the cost of one housing unit has increased four-fold from Rwf4 million in 1998 to over Rwf12 million currently.

The high cost of housing is partly caused by additional requirements, including furniture, rainwater harvesting tanks, and cows for the vulnerable survivors whose costs had initially not been factored in.

Rwf50 billion for shelter

According to Mukayiranga, in the past five financial years, Rwf49.8 billion has been invested in constructing and rehabilitating 4,246 houses for vulnerable genocide survivors.

She said that Rwf9.5 billion was invested in 2017/18 fiscal year for 975 houses, Rwf14.4 billion in 2018/19 for 1,186 houses, Rwf6.7 billion in 2019/2020 for 563 houses, Rwf8.1 billion in 2020/2021 for 662 houses and Rwf11 billion in 2021/22 for constructing and rehabilitating 860 houses.

"Our target is to solve all shelter related issues by 2026," Mukayiranga said.

She said that the district with the highest number of genocide survivors in need of shelter include Muhanga, Gisagara and Huye in Southern Province and Rusizi in Western Province.

At least 80 per cent of the dilapidated houses will be pulled down and build new houses in such districts according to assessment.

Districts speak out

Anicet Kibiriga, the Mayor of Rusizi District told The New Times that so far, there are 1,446 families of genocide survivors whose houses are old and need renovation.

"We have been trying to build two-in-one and four-in-one housing units to house some. Some are being supported in the Human Security Issues addressing approach," he said.

He said that shelters for 70 families out of those in need are being renovated.

"Next fiscal year, more will be supported depending on the budget that will be available by then. Others will be supported using the Human Security Issues addressing approach," he added.

Jacqueline Kayitare, the Mayor of Muhanga District said that there is need for 84 new houses for vulnerable survivors while 387 families need support to renovate their homes.

"The figures might change any time because some people sometimes relocate to our district or those who relocate to other areas," she said.

She said that most of them are supported under government funding while others get support from development partners.

Denise Dusabe, The Vice Mayor in charge of social affairs in Gisagara District said that this year six houses were pulled down because they were too old and new ones were constructed.

"There are 102 families whose houses need rehabilitation. Those who need new houses are 117. The district will collaborate with MINUBUMWE and Reserve force to come up with solution. Meanwhile those without shelter are temporarily being acccomdated while seeking support for them," she said.

In Musanze District, vulnerable genocide survivors were also appealing support to renovate their old and damaged houses.

At least 151 houses were in need of renovation while 27 families were in need of new houses.

24 years achievements

From 1998 to 2020, Rwanda built new houses for 29,015 vulnerable genocide survivors who didn't have them before and renovated 4,050.

The government has provided financial support to 54,680 for their income generating projects and distributed 7,510 cows under the Girinka programme.

In education, 107,921 students have been supported to study until the completion of secondary school level, while 33,349 have been supported to study in universities and other higher-learning institutions by 2020.

In health, the government recorded a total of 2,618,366 medical visits while 499 survivors were sent abroad for medical attention.

In total, all these interventions mentioned above cost a total of Rwf333.9 billion.