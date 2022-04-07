Rwanda: 1994 Genocide Was Neither Accident Nor Unavoidable - UN Chief

The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi was neither an accident nor unavoidable, António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, said in his message to mark the 28th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi, Kwibuka28.

The UN chief joined world leaders worldwide to mark the 28th commemoration of the 1994 Genocide.

"We honour their memory. We stand in awe of the resilience of the survivors. And we reflect on our failures as an international community. The genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda was neither an accident nor unavoidable. It was deliberate, systematic - and carried out in broad daylight," reads part of his message.

"No one who followed world affairs or watched the news could deny the sickening violence taking place. Yet too few spoke out - and fewer still tried to intervene. Much more could have - and should have - been done. A generation after the events, the stain of shame endures."

The genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda was neither an accident nor unavoidable. As we remember the bloodshed 28 years ago, we must recognize that we always have a choice: To choose humanity over hatred; compassion over cruelty; courage over complacency.

As we remember the bloodshed 28 years ago, Guterres noted, we recognize that we always have a choice.

"To choose humanity over hatred; compassion over cruelty; courage over complacency; and reconciliation over rage. The principle of the Responsibility to Protect entails that we can no longer stand idle in the face of atrocity crimes."

Guterres said Rwanda today stands as a powerful testament of the human spirit's ability to heal even the deepest wounds and emerge from the darkest depths to rebuild a stronger society.

After having suffered unspeakable gender-based violence, he recalled, women today hold 60 percent of parliamentary seats.

"And Rwanda is the fourth largest contributor to UN peacekeeping operations - risking their own soldiers to spare others the pain they themselves have known."

"The genocide against the Tutsi raised questions that affect all humankind - fundamental questions about the role of the Security Council, the effectiveness of peacekeeping, the need to end impunity for international crimes, the need to address the roots of violence, and the fragility of civility."

"We have great tests before us. Today, Ukraine is in flames and old and new conflicts fester in the Middle East, Africa and beyond. The Security Council agrees mostly to disagree - contributing to an environment of perceived impunity for state and non-state actors.

Wars are raging, inequalities widening, and poverty growing - and all are breeding grounds of resentment, anxiety, and anger, Guterres said.

"Meanwhile, we see hate speech - including dehumanizing disinformation, racist tropes, and genocide denial and distortion - proliferating both on- and offline. Today of all days, we must recognize the dangers of intolerance, irrationality, and bigotry in every society. As we look back with remorse - let us look ahead with resolve. Let us commit to be ever vigilant and to never forget."

"And let us pay meaningful tribute to the Rwandans who perished by building a future of dignity, tolerance, and human rights for all."

The African Union (AU) Commission and the Permanent Mission of Rwanda to the Union jointly organized a commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi (Kwibuka28).

Peter Mathuki, Secretary General of the East African Community, tweeted: "EAC stands in solidarity and comradeship with the Government and the People of Rwanda as we commemorate and deeply remember, unite and renew with the Kwibuka 28. Let's embrace healing and Unity for shared prosperity."