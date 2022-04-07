Mozambique: Covid-19 - Four New Cases and No Deaths or Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported a further four cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Ministry of Health, three of the new cases were men and one was a woman. They were aged between 30 and 48. Two were from Cabo Delgado, one from Niassa and one from Maputo city.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,299,735 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 591 of them in the previous 24 hours. 587 of the tests yielded negative results, and the four positive cases brought the number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,272.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) rose from 0.19 per cent on Tuesday to 0.68 per cent on Wednesday.

In this same 24 hour period, no Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but two new cases were admitted, one in Maputo city and one in Niassa. The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards rose from two on Tuesday to four on Wednesday - two in Maputo and two in Niassa. One of the Maputo patients is in intensive care, receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry reported no further deaths from the disease on Wednesday, and so the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remained 2,200. The last time a Covid-19 death was reported was on 20 March.

No recoveries were reported either. Thus, the total number of recoveries remained 223,021, which is almost exactly 99 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The total number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 43 on Tuesday to 47 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Zambezia, 13; Inhambane, eight; Niassa, seven; Maputo city, seven; Maputo province, six; Cabo Delgado, two; Manica, two; and Sofala, two. There were no active cases in Nampula, Tete or Gaza.

The Ministry release also reported that, over the previous 24 hours, a further 16,191 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 13,416,391. This is 88.2 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.