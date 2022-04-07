Tanzania: IGP Sirro Makes Minor Reshuffle

INSPECTOR General of Police (IGP), Simon Sirro, has made a number of transfers of regional police commanders to enhance efficiency in the police force.

A statement issued by spokesperson of the police force, SACP David Misime said Dodoma Regional Police Commander (RPC), Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP), Onesmo Lyanga, has been transferred to the police headquarters.

SACP Lyanga will be replaced by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Martin Otieno, who was North Unguja RPC in Zanzibar.

In the reshuffle, the Zonal Crime Officer (ZCO) of Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone, ACP Daniel Shillah, has been transferred to Zanzibar as RPC for North Unguja, to take over from ACP Otieno.

Likewise, Mwanza Regional Crime Officer (RCO), ACP Faustine Mafwele, has been transferred to become ZCO for Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone to replace ACP Shillah.

In another development, Mwanza's Deputy RCO, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), John Lwamlema, has been promoted to become the region's RCO to fill the vacancy of ACP Mafwele.

SACP Misime said in the statement that the transfers and reshuffle are normal and are meant to enhance efficiency of the police force in implementing its responsibilities of protecting people and their property.