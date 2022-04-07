Mauritius: Global Diaspora Summit - Participation of Foreign Affairs Minister in Dublin

press release

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr. Alan Ganoo, participated in the Global Diaspora Summit (GDS) held in Dublin on 04 and 05 April 2022, at the invitation of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Government of the Republic of Ireland. Mauritius was one of the 12 Lead Participating States at the Summit.

The GDS was held in preparation for the International Migration Review Forum, a major review of global migration policy being organised by the United Nations in New York from 17 to 20 May 2022. It took stock of international developments and achievements in the field of migration.

In his statement, Minister Ganoo highlighted the importance of the Mauritian Diaspora which can bring a major contribution to the socio-economic development of the country. He mentioned the establishment of a Mauritian Diaspora Scheme to provide fiscal incentives in favour of the Mauritian Diaspora willing to return to/invest in Mauritius, and indicated that the Government is setting up a Diaspora Cell to coordinate and facilitate diaspora initiatives and programmes to engage and mobilise the Diaspora.

The Summit concluded with the adoption of the "Dublin Declaration" - a future agenda of action for global diaspora engagement, which will be presented at the first UN International Migration Review Forum taking place in New York this May.

In the margins of the GDS, Minister Ganoo had a bilateral meeting with Mr Colm Brophy, Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora of the Republic of Ireland and they exchanged views on international and bilateral issues of common interest.