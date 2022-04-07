Mauritius: Hotels Taxi Operators Propose Introduction of Green Loan Mechanism in 2022/23 Budget

press release

The Federation of Hotels Taxi Association (FHTA) which represents taxis based at hotels around Mauritius are in favour of the introduction, in the upcoming Budget 2022/23, of a green loan mechanism for the acquisition of electric vehicles that goes along the lines of promoting sustainable development. Members of the FHTA, thus, in this respect presented their plans and voiced out their concerns during the pre-budget consultations held, yesterday, in Port-Louis.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, chaired the meeting with the FHTA's President, Mr Yashpal Murrakhun; the Secretary, Mr Raj Kumar Meethoo; the Legal Advisor and Barrister, Mr Mikash Hassamal; and the Public Relation Officer, Mr Ved Prakash Ramjeetun.

In a statement, Mr Murrakhun indicated that proposals put forth to the Finance Minister were based on facts and figures and aim to improve the livelihoods of Hotels Taxi Operators as they face certain inequalities vis-à-vis the category of the self-employed.

He consequently enumerated some of the suggestions and measures to support Hotels Taxi Operators as follows:

allowing the registration of taxis under the purview of a company as is the case for other transport operators to enable taximen pursue another venture and earn an additional income which will likewise benefit the local economy;

procuring 12-seater vehicles to upgrade the capacity of transporting passengers in taxis from six to 12 persons as the current trend show that tourists come to Mauritius with their extended family; and,

introducing a mechanism to enable taximen repay arrears sustained following the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the green loan mechanism, Mr Murrakhun highlighted that it would cater for the provision of a 0,5% interest rate, a rebate on a certain percentage to be determined and cover a one-year moratorium. The authorities have moreover been requested to support the FHTA in terms of encouraging digitalisation in their line of work to embrace growth, he added.