Namibia: SA Rugby Union Team to Dawn New Namibia Breweries Brand Name

7 April 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

South African rugby union team that participates in the annual Currie Cup tournament, the Griquas will now formally be known as, The Windhoek Draught Griquas, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), announced this week.

The Griquas Rugby team will be changed from Tafel Lager to Windhoek Draught, while the stadium will also now be known as Windhoek Draught Park, NBL said in a change in sponsoring brand announcement

According to Daniel Keulder, NBL Global Sponsorship and Events Manager, the change kicked into effect on 1 April with the start of the new contract.

"With an internal shift in focus from Tafel Lager to the Windhoek Trademark in South Africa, it made sense to change the sponsoring brand to Windhoek Draught to support this shift," he added.

"NBL has built up a fantastic relationship with Griquas Rugby under the Tafel Lager brand and would like to continue this relationship under the Windhoek Draught Brand for the coming year," he said, adding that the goal for the sponsorship is to speak to two passion points of consumers - 'Their love for great beer combined with the joy and passion for rugby'.

