Namibia: Geingob Issues Temporary 12-Month Amnesty for Student Loan Beneficiaries

7 April 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

On Wednesday, the President, HE Dr Hage Geingob announced a temporary 12-month amnesty for Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) loan beneficiaries.

"We are aware that many NSFAF beneficiaries are finding it difficult to pay back their loans, due to a scarcity of economic opportunities and other challenges. In this regard and to provide some relief, I announce the amnesty," Geinbob said during his 8th State of Nation Address speech on Wednesday in Windhoek.

Furthermore, Geingob said the NSFAF has also been ordered to waive interest on all loans during the amnesty period.

Geingob meanwhile said to facilitate work-integrated learning for students and transition into the labour market for graduates, the government's internship policy has been revised to ensure increased opportunities for internships, with 2% of the positions in the public service reserved for interns.

"Moreover, about 62% of the public service positions do not require any prior work experience," he said.

According to Geingob, in collaboration with the private sector, a multi-stakeholder committee has been established in March 2022 to design the modalities for a National Internship and Apprenticeship Programme, to be rolled out in 2023.

