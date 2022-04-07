Ghana: Thrills At Accra City Doubles Event

The Accra City Open doubles competition ongoing at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club has entered the quarter-finals stage on Tuesday with impressive displays.

The Professionals engaged in a round robin format with the best two from a group of four expected to clash in the semi-finals.

In the age group divisions, competition was heated in the quarter-finals as athletes fight for slots to the semifinals.

In qualifying for the quarter-finals stage of the Professionals event, Samuel Antwi and Japheth Bagerbaseh beat Benjamin Palm and Isaac Nortey 6-4 7-5 while Reginald Okantey and Derick Ominde overcame Ron KasterAko Annan and George 6-0, 6-2.

Other results saw Johnson Acquah and Ronald Totimeh conquer Felix Hammond and Agassi Tomegah 6-4 7-6(3) while Andrews Adu-Appiah and Samuel Nyamekye won against Francis Akpese and Benjamin Fumi in two straight sets of 6-3 6-4.

Thomas Amoako Boafo and Robert Kpodo dominated Andrews Adu-Appiah and Clement Alisi 9-7 in the semi-pros event.

There were also victories for Daniel Kafui Abiti over Ransford Mensah and Prince Tettey 9-8(0) while Frank Quartey-Simpson and Richmond Kotey accounted for Emmanuel Abeka Mensah and Reto Reto Dennis 9-4 in the Men 30/39 age division.

Other wins in the age division involved Godwin Ayindua and Michael Amoako Atta triumphing over David Kisseh and Jesse Desbordes 9-7 with

George Mills and Philip Mensah defeating Edward Nii Botchway 9-3 in the Men 50/59.

The Men's 60/69 event showed the class of Bob Williams and Henry Nortey as they overpowered Mike Hukpati and Charles Quaye 9-6.