Ghana: French Embassy Observes Int'l Day of Sports in Ghana

The France Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Anne Sophie Avé has urged Ghanaians to engage in sports to stay fit.

"Sport has a big influence on your daily life and health. Getting yourself involved in physical activities like sports improves your heart function, reduces the risks of diseases like diabetes, controls blood sugar and lowers tension and stress levels."

Madam Avé made the remark yesterday on the occasion of the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace observed at the Kawukudi Park in Accra.

The day was established by the UN General Assembly in 2013 to recognise the positive role sports and physical activity play in people's lives across the globe.

The event brought together high profile sports personalities including former world champion Azumah Nelson and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi who was honoured for his performance at the Games.

According to the French envoy, sports also transcend national, cultural and political boundaries, the reason why"we at the French Embassy seize every opportunity available to promote sports for the citizenry to know its values.

Mr Azumah Nelson, commended the French Embassy for selecting boxing, noting that it is the sport that has held Ghana's flag high at the Olympic Games.

He used the opportunity to advised young and upcoming boxers to be God-fearing, discipline and listen to their coaches.