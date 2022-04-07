Ghana: Ada Paramount Chief Applauds Electrochem for Transforming Songhor Lagoon for Salt Mining

The Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area, Nene Abram KabuAkuaku III, has showered praises onElectrochem Ghana Limited for the impressive manner the company has been able to transform salt mining at Ada.

According to Nene Akuaku III who doubles as the President of the Traditional Council, he was particularly excited to see the previously dried Songor lagoon coming back to life through the effort of Electrochem Ghana.

He noted that the re-engineering of the old pans into the beautiful sight that greeted them as well as the construction and dedication of new salt pans to indigenes of the communities along the concession for communal mining demonstrate not only the company's commitment to revamping the concession for commercial salt production but also the socio-economic empowerment of the people.

Speaking after his first major tour of the concession last Thursday, Nene Akuaku III noted that the Council's support for Electrochem Ghana remains unalloyed because of the strides and impact it was making.

"As traditional leaders of the Ada state, we know we are the mainstay of the project and we remain resolute. Every one of our actions in respect of this project is based on a solid conviction in the capabilities of Electrochem Ghana to breathe a new life into the Songor and push it into a wider prominence as a world-class salt production site. The company is developing it for us; a lot of investments have gone into the project already and the positive social and economic ripples are being felt by the citizenry", he said

DrDaniel McKorley, Chairman of the McDan Group said "Electrochem Ghana which is a subsidiary of the group is still in the construction phase with lots of engineering and structural works taking place and yet the company has not lost sight of its commitment to the improvement of the quality of lifeof the people and the overall development of the Ada state".

He noted that aside from the company's social interventions such as the daily supply of potable water to institutions and communities, disbursement of interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs, Electrochem Ghana had so far invested about five million dollars into the construction of a sports complex at Sege as part of efforts to make Ada the home of pure sporting talents.

"In no time, we will start unearthing and honing raw talents right here inAda. This is an area I am particularly passionate about," he stressed.

Other members of the traditional council who were part of the tour included Nene Korley IV, Divisional Chief or Tekperbiawe; Nene Lomo IV, Divisional Chief of Lomobiawe; Nene LanuerOkumo IV, Divisional Chief of Dangmebiawe; Nene Kpevu IV, Divisional Chief of KabiaweKponor, Nene AgudeyObichere III, Mankralo of the Ada state; Nene Otumfour IV, Asafoatsengua of Kabiawetsu and Nene Debrah V, Asafoatsengua of KabiaweKponor.

The rest were Nene AngmerteyKplivi V, Ada state linguist, Nene Agbloe VI, Asafoatsengua of Lomobiawe; Nene Oboampong IV, Asafoatsengua of Adibiawe, NaanaAdikiManyeyoAdi I, Queen of Adibiawe; NaanaLomokieLomo I, Queen of Lomobiawe; NaanaAklerBrempong I of KabiaweKpono and NaaneOforiwaaTetteyTwasam I of Ohuewem.