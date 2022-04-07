Ghana: New Juaben Assembly Fails to Elect Presiding Member Again!

7 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman

Koforidua — The New Juaben South Assembly last Friday failed to elect its presiding member.

Both candidates, Rapture Botchway, the incumbent Presiding Member, and Derrick Debrah, failed to acquire the constitutional two thirds votes needed.

Thirty-four assembly members, 15 government appointees and the Municipal Chief Executive, totaling 50 members, voted.

Mr Rapture polled 25 votes, representing 50 per cent and Mr Debrah also polled 25 votes, representing 50 per cent.

Assembly members would be required to vote again in 10 days to elect a Presiding Member.

In earlier election, Mr Botchway polled 28 votes and Mr Debrah polled 22 votes.

Consequently, another election was conducted and the members again failed to elect a presiding member.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Edward Abazing, reminded the assembly members that the lack of a Presiding Member was affecting the activities of the assembly.

For the intervention of the police, the elections at the assembly would have ended in fisticuffs, due to the misunderstanding that ensued during the voting, as some members of the assembly were peeved with the procedure.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X