Ghana: GHABA Launches 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA) on Tuesday launched its 50th anniversary with a call on members to adopt digital solutions in the hair and beauty industry.

It was on the theme "Accelerating the adoption of digital solution in the hair and beauty industry: The role of GHABA."

In attendance were past and new executive members of GHABA across the country, leadership of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU- Ghana) and traditional rulers.

Addressing members, the General Secretary of the ICU-Ghana, Mr Morgan Ayawine, encouraged members to remain steadfast and stay focused on the task to help make young women employable.

"The arduous task of training young women and imbuing them with employable skills to make them fit into society and play their role as worthy citizens is highly commendable," he added.

He said such skills made young women employable and added to the growth of the country's Gross Domestic Product to enhance the national economy.

Mr Ayawine said one of the aims and objectives of GHABA was to ensure that standards accepted internationally were maintained by members to safeguard the interest of both clients and members in the use of hair and beauty culture products.

"We would like to suggest that the best and effective way to achieve this is for GHABA to look for and align yourselves with some international hair beauty companies that provide technological products and services in the hair and beauty industry," he added.

He said GHABA, as major drivers of the informal sector, had contributed in elevating the females in the Union making ICU-Ghana a more gender balance sensitive Trade Union Organisation in Ghana.

The National President of GHABA, Ms Tina Offei Yirenkyi, in her remarks, said GHABA, with a membership of 6,000, was a non-political, non-racial, non-religious and non-ideological association that brought together hairdressers and beauticians, owners under one umbrella to promote businesses.

She said the theme for the programme was in line with government's efforts in promoting digitisation in the country.

"As stakeholders in the informal sector, we will not be left out since the adoption of digital solution was the way to go in the present time," she added.

Ms Yirenkyi urged actors in the beauty industry to take advantage of digital solutions to manage and promote their businesses to remain competitive in the technological era.

The President entreated members to always strive hard to remain professional, upgrade themselves through training and capacity building programmes whilst adopting the technology of doing business to improve upon service delivery in post COVID-19 era.

She commended the ICU-Ghana for their continuous support to GHABA over the years.

Ms Priscilla Andoh of the Ghana Enterprise Agency who represented the Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, commended GHABA for their contributions over the years in areas of employment and the economy.

She assured of the continuous support to help them achieve their goals in the country.

Activities earmarked for the celebration are seminar, workshop, visiting of places of interest, donations, with the main event scheduled for Kumasi.